Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) closed at $4.49 up 4.42% from its previous closing price of $4.30. On the day, 292828 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cognyte Software Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGNT now has a Market Capitalization of 291.89M and an Enterprise Value of 256.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNT has reached a high of $7.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7343.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGNT has traded an average of 269.60K shares per day and 168.51k over the past ten days. A total of 68.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.31M. Insiders hold about 2.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNT as of May 14, 2023 were 531.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 810.49k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75M to a low estimate of $68.3M. As of the current estimate, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $86.69M, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.9M, a decrease of -19.00% less than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $297.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.11M, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.53M and the low estimate is $314.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.