Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs FIX

After finishing at $150.16 in the prior trading day, Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) closed at $150.00, down -0.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151515 shares were traded. FIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Skidmore Constance Ellen sold 3,000 shares for $143.03 per share. The transaction valued at 429,090 led to the insider holds 24,722 shares of the business.

Tang Vance W sold 2,500 shares of FIX for $367,500 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 26,297 shares after completing the transaction at $147.00 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Skidmore Constance Ellen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $120.27 each. As a result, the insider received 360,804 and left with 27,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.37B and an Enterprise Value of 5.64B. As of this moment, Comfort’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIX has reached a high of $156.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 290.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 220.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.97M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FIX as of May 14, 2023 were 716.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 855.38k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.61, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $8.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.65 and $7.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $5.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.