Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC)

The closing price of Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) was $38.02 for the day, up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $37.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158742 shares were traded. ROCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Burnett Richard Alan sold 5,000 shares for $39.00 per share. The transaction valued at 195,000 led to the insider holds 20,676 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROCC now has a Market Capitalization of 720.81M and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. As of this moment, Ranger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROCC has reached a high of $53.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.59.

Shares Statistics:

ROCC traded an average of 473.72K shares per day over the past three months and 155.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.77M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROCC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.78% and a Short% of Float of 12.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, ROCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.45 and a low estimate of $2.2, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $3.85 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.42 and $9.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.34. EPS for the following year is $14.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $17.79 and $10.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $287M to a low estimate of $259.5M. As of the current estimate, Ranger Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $314.49M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $302.1M, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $312M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.