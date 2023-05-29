COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Shares Rise by 2.27% to Close at $7.65

As of close of business last night, COMPASS Pathways plc’s stock clocked out at $7.65, up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $7.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178040 shares were traded. CMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 380.43M and an Enterprise Value of 239.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPS has reached a high of $21.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMPS traded 268.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 178.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.03M. Insiders hold about 45.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 2.77M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$3.47.