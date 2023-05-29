Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Stock Closes up 6.62% on Friday Trading

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) closed the day trading at $4.19 up 6.62% from the previous closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157072 shares were traded. CONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9189.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CONN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 4,000 shares for $6.35 per share. The transaction valued at 25,415 led to the insider holds 64,042 shares of the business.

MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 7,000 shares of CONN for $45,294 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 60,042 shares after completing the transaction at $6.47 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, MARTIN DOUGLAS H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,250 and bolstered with 47,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CONN now has a Market Capitalization of 112.01M and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CONN has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7845.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CONN traded about 219.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CONN traded about 168.13k shares per day. A total of 23.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.96M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CONN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.62% and a Short% of Float of 18.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.25 and a low estimate of -$1.44, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.04 and -$4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$1.99.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $298.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $303.99M to a low estimate of $295.13M. As of the current estimate, Conn’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.82M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.06M, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.09M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.