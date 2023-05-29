Consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s next quarter EPS at $0.58

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) closed the day trading at $28.51 down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $28.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155964 shares were traded. AMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Minta-Jacobs Esi sold 6,000 shares for $28.12 per share. The transaction valued at 168,720 led to the insider holds 58,596 shares of the business.

Angus Ted F. sold 5,637 shares of AMK for $158,512 on May 17. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 96,991 shares after completing the transaction at $28.12 per share. On May 08, another insider, Zyla Gary G., who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,958 shares for $26.83 each. As a result, the insider received 240,343 and left with 89,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.99B. As of this moment, AssetMark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMK has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMK traded about 130.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMK traded about 100.39k shares per day. A total of 73.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.04M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMK as of May 14, 2023 were 326.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 326.15k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.73 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $162.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185M to a low estimate of $138M. As of the current estimate, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.21M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.45M, an increase of 25.10% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $756.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $673.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.31M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.19M and the low estimate is $590M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.