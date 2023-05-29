Consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s next quarter EPS at $1.44

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN) closed the day trading at $62.79 down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $63.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 216642 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when KAY LARRY ALAN sold 600 shares for $69.19 per share. The transaction valued at 41,514 led to the insider holds 7,639 shares of the business.

KAY LARRY ALAN sold 1,400 shares of DIN for $97,398 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 6,696 shares after completing the transaction at $69.57 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, KAY LARRY ALAN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $75.22 each. As a result, the insider received 75,220 and left with 8,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DIN now has a Market Capitalization of 995.93M and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. As of this moment, Dine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIN has reached a high of $82.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DIN traded about 286.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DIN traded about 218.55k shares per day. A total of 15.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DIN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 12.02%.

Dividends & Splits

DIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.04, up from 2.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%. The current Payout Ratio is 40.52% for DIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.15 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.45. EPS for the following year is $7.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.9 and $6.49.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $212.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $218M to a low estimate of $208M. As of the current estimate, Dine Brands Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.79M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.82M, a decrease of -9.40% over than the figure of -$10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $859.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $831M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $843.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $909.4M, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.12M and the low estimate is $845M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.