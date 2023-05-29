Consensus estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.13, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 180022 shares were traded. BKCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKCC now has a Market Capitalization of 224.97M. As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKCC has reached a high of $4.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6168.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKCC traded 229.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 157.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.59M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BKCC as of May 14, 2023 were 436.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 484.6k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BKCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.85.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $18.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.63M to a low estimate of $18.63M. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.27M, an estimated increase of 51.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.02M, an increase of 18.70% less than the figure of $51.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.02M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.93M, up 29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.16M and the low estimate is $70.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.