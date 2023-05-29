Consensus estimates for Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Excelerate Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.94, up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $19.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197287 shares were traded. EE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EE now has a Market Capitalization of 554.75M and an Enterprise Value of 740.63M. As of this moment, Excelerate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EE has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EE traded 215.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 167.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.77M. Insiders hold about 1.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.71% stake in the company. Shares short for EE as of May 14, 2023 were 976.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 997.72k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, EE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

