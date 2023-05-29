Consensus estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $39.19, up 3.43% from its previous closing price of $37.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 441593 shares were traded. TNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. As of this moment, Teekay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNK has reached a high of $46.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNK traded 548.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 505.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.89M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TNK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.25, TNK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TNK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.7 and a low estimate of $3.45, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.8 and $11.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.61. EPS for the following year is $8.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $12.92 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $268.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $380.16M to a low estimate of $217M. As of the current estimate, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $115.41M, an estimated increase of 132.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.86M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $132.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $951M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $784M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $841.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.51M, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $722.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $837.95M and the low estimate is $598M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.