Considering Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s stock clocked out at $9.20, up 3.25% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 448210 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Donohoe Bryan Patrick sold 15,072 shares for $10.91 per share. The transaction valued at 164,436 led to the insider holds 157,282 shares of the business.

FEINGOLD ANTON sold 3,166 shares of ACRE for $34,414 on Jan 10. The Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary now owns 53,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.87 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRE now has a Market Capitalization of 429.76M. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $14.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACRE traded 885.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 619.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 2.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, ACRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.17.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $26.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.6M to a low estimate of $25.3M. As of the current estimate, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.15M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.42M, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.85M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $118.3M and the low estimate is $106M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.