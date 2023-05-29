Considering Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.46, up 1.61% from its previous closing price of $9.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179317 shares were traded. HBNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HBNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Etzler Todd A. bought 1,100 shares for $9.35 per share. The transaction valued at 10,285 led to the insider holds 17,143 shares of the business.

Etzler Todd A. bought 666 shares of HBNC for $9,870 on Nov 03. The Executive Vice President & GC now owns 11,416 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, DWIGHT CRAIG M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $15.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,160 and bolstered with 367,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBNC now has a Market Capitalization of 463.75M. As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBNC has reached a high of $20.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HBNC traded 357.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 241.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.20M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HBNC as of May 14, 2023 were 834.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 616.84k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, HBNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 31.20% for HBNC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $56.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.7M to a low estimate of $56M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.44M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.25M, a decrease of -17.10% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $229.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.97M, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $234.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.35M and the low estimate is $229.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.