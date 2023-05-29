Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) closed at $15.36 up 1.65% from its previous closing price of $15.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 451495 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Constellium SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 4.17B. As of this moment, Constellium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSTM has reached a high of $17.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSTM has traded an average of 893.38K shares per day and 809.34k over the past ten days. A total of 144.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.12M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTM as of May 14, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.05M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Constellium SE’s year-ago sales were $2.32B, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.93B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.22B and the low estimate is $7.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.