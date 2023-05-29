Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) closed at $132.00 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $134.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 240397 shares were traded. BAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAP now has a Market Capitalization of 11.21B. As of this moment, Credicorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAP has reached a high of $158.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAP traded on average about 377.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 344.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.64M. Insiders hold about 36.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BAP as of May 14, 2023 were 764.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 777.48k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BAP is 6.79, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. The current Payout Ratio is 90.40% for BAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1039:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.71 and a low estimate of $4.25, while EPS last year was $3.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.55, with high estimates of $4.78 and low estimates of $4.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.68 and $16.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.55. EPS for the following year is $18.65, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.76 and $17.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Credicorp Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $991.74M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $5.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.