Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) closed at $0.69 in the last session, up 2.94% from day before closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0198 from its previous closing price. On the day, 325088 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Sever Clint sold 29,269 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 88,334 led to the insider holds 3,939,647 shares of the business.

Sever Clint sold 24,147 shares of HLTH for $71,958 on Dec 07. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,939,647 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Sever Clint, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 26,664 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 83,725 and left with 3,939,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLTH now has a Market Capitalization of 95.98M and an Enterprise Value of -90.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has reached a high of $5.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2475, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5186.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLTH traded on average about 417.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 728.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.65M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLTH as of May 14, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.25M to a low estimate of $8.2M. As of the current estimate, Cue Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.7M, an estimated decrease of -84.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.43M, a decrease of -76.40% over than the figure of -$84.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $483.48M, down -82.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215M and the low estimate is $89.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.