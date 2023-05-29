CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Stock Closes up 6.86% on Friday Trading

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) closed the day trading at $1.09 up 6.86% from the previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179770 shares were traded. CURO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CURO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when DAWOOD ISMAIL bought 200,000 shares for $1.09 per share. The transaction valued at 218,000 led to the insider holds 366,869 shares of the business.

Clark Douglas D bought 11,660 shares of CURO for $18,629 on May 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 728,557 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On May 01, another insider, Clark Douglas D, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,340 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,364 and bolstered with 716,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CURO now has a Market Capitalization of 45.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURO has reached a high of $8.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6239.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CURO traded about 146.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CURO traded about 220.65k shares per day. A total of 40.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.37M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CURO as of May 14, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Dividends & Splits

CURO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 43.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.91 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $209.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.76M to a low estimate of $208.93M. As of the current estimate, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $304.4M, an estimated decrease of -31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $223.28M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.56M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $893M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $880.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $884.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $996M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.