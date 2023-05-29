Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $6.62

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) closed the day trading at $6.62 up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198098 shares were traded. CTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Heinberg Marshall bought 20,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 130,646 led to the insider holds 105,000 shares of the business.

Heinberg Marshall bought 311 shares of CTOS for $2,016 on May 15. The Director now owns 205,304 shares after completing the transaction at $6.48 per share. On May 12, another insider, Heinberg Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 19,689 shares for $6.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,319 and bolstered with 204,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 3.39B. As of this moment, Custom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTOS has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTOS traded about 259.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTOS traded about 197.18k shares per day. A total of 246.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.22M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CTOS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $387.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $403M to a low estimate of $379.59M. As of the current estimate, Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s year-ago sales were $362.11M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $385.59M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $407.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $369.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.