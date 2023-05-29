Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Records 0.29 million Shares Traded, Reaches $6.49 High

After finishing at $6.11 in the prior trading day, Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) closed at $6.43, up 5.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 291844 shares were traded. DAKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when Wiemann Bradley T bought 25,000 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 69,645 led to the insider holds 130,445 shares of the business.

Siegel Andrew David bought 13,217 shares of DAKT for $38,329 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 1,265,392 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Siegel Andrew David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,958 shares for $2.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,756 and bolstered with 1,252,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAKT now has a Market Capitalization of 257.34M and an Enterprise Value of 270.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAKT has reached a high of $6.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 250.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 254.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.67M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAKT as of May 14, 2023 were 526.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 616.79k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DAKT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $164.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.68M to a low estimate of $164.68M. As of the current estimate, Daktronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.56M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.2M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $732.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $732.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.97M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805.1M and the low estimate is $805.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.