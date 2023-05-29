DENN (Denny’s Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) closed the day trading at $11.49 up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 294114 shares were traded. DENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DENN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Myers Gail Sharps sold 7,450 shares for $11.52 per share. The transaction valued at 85,825 led to the insider holds 24,868 shares of the business.

Verostek Robert P. sold 7,500 shares of DENN for $93,069 on Nov 21. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,036 shares after completing the transaction at $12.41 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,421 shares for $12.83 each. As a result, the insider received 69,551 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DENN now has a Market Capitalization of 633.44M and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. As of this moment, Denny’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DENN has reached a high of $13.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DENN traded about 421.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DENN traded about 318.1k shares per day. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.89M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DENN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $120.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.53M to a low estimate of $117.8M. As of the current estimate, Denny’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $115.02M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.83M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $471.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $477.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $456.43M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $499.71M and the low estimate is $486M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.