Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) closed at $30.27 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $30.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179559 shares were traded. DMRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Digimarc Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Sickles Ken bought 648 shares for $30.84 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 26,152 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Tony sold 3,000 shares of DMRC for $60,218 on Nov 07. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 22,759 shares after completing the transaction at $20.07 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DMRC now has a Market Capitalization of 615.30M and an Enterprise Value of 578.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMRC has reached a high of $32.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DMRC has traded an average of 112.74K shares per day and 206.44k over the past ten days. A total of 20.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.80M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DMRC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.68% and a Short% of Float of 37.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.4M to a low estimate of $8.3M. As of the current estimate, Digimarc Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.17M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.75M, an increase of 21.50% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.2M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.85M and the low estimate is $39.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.