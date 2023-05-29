DocGo Inc. (DCGO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $8.89 in the prior trading day, DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) closed at $9.04, up 1.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 258274 shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus sold 300 shares for $9.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,721 led to the insider holds 1,324,547 shares of the business.

Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus sold 40,000 shares of DCGO for $365,600 on May 24. The insider now owns 1,324,847 shares after completing the transaction at $9.14 per share. On May 23, another insider, Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 7,595 shares for $9.11 each. As a result, the insider received 69,190 and left with 1,364,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCGO now has a Market Capitalization of 887.65M and an Enterprise Value of 750.23M. As of this moment, DocGo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 634.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 483.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.28M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of May 14, 2023 were 9.57M with a Short Ratio of 9.57M, compared to 9.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $120.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.11M to a low estimate of $119.7M. As of the current estimate, DocGo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.52M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.62M, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $506.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.51M, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $597.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.01M and the low estimate is $567.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.