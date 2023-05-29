Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Eagle Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $166.18, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $166.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236730 shares were traded. EXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 387.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Haack Michael sold 28,030 shares for $165.34 per share. The transaction valued at 4,634,559 led to the insider holds 109,229 shares of the business.

Cribbs Eric sold 4,749 shares of EXP for $783,623 on May 24. The Executive Vice President now owns 16,354 shares after completing the transaction at $165.01 per share. On May 24, another insider, Devlin William R, who serves as the SVP, Controller of the company, sold 2,621 shares for $165.20 each. As a result, the insider received 433,001 and left with 24,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.91B and an Enterprise Value of 7.02B. As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXP has reached a high of $169.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXP traded 303.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 394.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXP as of May 14, 2023 were 799.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 695.53k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, EXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for EXP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.86 and a low estimate of $3.4, while EPS last year was $2.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.12, with high estimates of $4.58 and low estimates of $3.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.55 and $12.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.38. EPS for the following year is $14.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.73 and $13.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $601.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $617.63M to a low estimate of $575.58M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $561.39M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $621.04M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $659.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $571M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.15B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.