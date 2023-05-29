Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $170.54 in the prior trading day, Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) closed at $170.69, up 0.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198197 shares were traded. WIRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WIRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ford Matthew D. sold 2,725 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 545,000 led to the insider holds 34,138 shares of the business.

Ford Matthew D. sold 275 shares of WIRE for $55,000 on Feb 17. The Controller now owns 36,863 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIRE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.91B and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. As of this moment, Encore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIRE has reached a high of $206.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 211.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.09M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WIRE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.80% and a Short% of Float of 24.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WIRE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.12. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for WIRE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.55 and a low estimate of $6.42, while EPS last year was $10.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.59, with high estimates of $5.61 and low estimates of $5.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.63 and $22.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.23. EPS for the following year is $20, with 2 analysts recommending between $21.64 and $18.36.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $738.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $792M to a low estimate of $685.2M. As of the current estimate, Encore Wire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $838.24M, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $751.38M, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $832.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $669.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.02B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.