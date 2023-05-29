EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) closed at $41.66 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $41.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 392810 shares were traded. EPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EPR Properties’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Ziegler Caixia bought 500 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 22,570 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.14B and an Enterprise Value of 6.09B. As of this moment, EPR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has reached a high of $55.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPR has traded an average of 521.36K shares per day and 361.99k over the past ten days. A total of 75.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 1.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EPR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 3.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPR is 3.30, from 3.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $149.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $167.32M to a low estimate of $143M. As of the current estimate, EPR Properties’s year-ago sales were $142.88M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.6M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $659.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $658.03M, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $608.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688.71M and the low estimate is $553.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.