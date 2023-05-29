Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $7.99

As of close of business last night, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock clocked out at $7.99, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $8.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265054 shares were traded. EPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPM now has a Market Capitalization of 246.14M and an Enterprise Value of 242.63M. As of this moment, Evolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPM has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPM traded 265.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 352.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.91M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EPM as of May 14, 2023 were 367.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 300.87k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, EPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.20. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for EPM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:40 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $22.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.5M to a low estimate of $21.69M. As of the current estimate, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $42.02M, an estimated decrease of -46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.2M, a decrease of -24.00% over than the figure of -$46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.93M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122M and the low estimate is $122M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.