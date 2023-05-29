Examining Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) closed at $100.65 up 2.77% from its previous closing price of $97.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 353828 shares were traded. AEIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.25.

For a deeper understanding of Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when FOSTER RONALD C sold 1,000 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 95,000 led to the insider holds 11,618 shares of the business.

Donikowski Tina sold 1,813 shares of AEIS for $170,912 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 7,955 shares after completing the transaction at $94.27 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEIS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.15B and an Enterprise Value of 3.17B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.62.

Over the past 52 weeks, AEIS has reached a high of $101.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.95.

For the past three months, AEIS has traded an average of 180.08K shares per day and 170.98k over the past ten days. A total of 37.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.44% stake in the company. Shares short for AEIS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEIS is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%.

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $5.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.31 and $5.6.

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $412.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $419M to a low estimate of $410M. As of the current estimate, Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440.95M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.28M, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $433.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $406.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.