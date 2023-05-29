Examining Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) closed at $39.34 down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $39.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 323025 shares were traded. FLGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Xie Jian sold 1,320 shares for $35.46 per share. The transaction valued at 46,810 led to the insider holds 427,227 shares of the business.

Kim Paul sold 1,266 shares of FLGT for $44,895 on May 17. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 230,293 shares after completing the transaction at $35.46 per share. On May 17, another insider, Gao Hanlin, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 345 shares for $35.46 each. As a result, the insider received 12,234 and left with 915,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLGT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 501.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLGT has reached a high of $65.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLGT has traded an average of 232.91K shares per day and 239.23k over the past ten days. A total of 29.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.49M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FLGT as of May 14, 2023 were 809.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 745.84k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63.2M to a low estimate of $62.09M. As of the current estimate, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.34M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.84M, a decrease of -31.20% over than the figure of -$50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.41M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.97M, down -58.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320.5M and the low estimate is $280.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.