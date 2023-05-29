Examining nLIGHT Inc. (LASR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) closed at $14.14 up 4.51% from its previous closing price of $13.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 287827 shares were traded. LASR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of nLIGHT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Nias James sold 975 shares for $10.54 per share. The transaction valued at 10,276 led to the insider holds 43,303 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LASR now has a Market Capitalization of 583.88M and an Enterprise Value of 491.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LASR has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LASR has traded an average of 298.54K shares per day and 233.26k over the past ten days. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.79M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LASR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $52.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $53.58M to a low estimate of $52M. As of the current estimate, nLIGHT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.83M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $57M, a decrease of -5.10% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LASR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $218.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.06M, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276.37M and the low estimate is $239.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.