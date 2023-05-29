Examining NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) closed at $25.26 up 2.77% from its previous closing price of $24.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265738 shares were traded. NMIH stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NMI Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Montgomery Michael Curry sold 2,776 shares for $23.72 per share. The transaction valued at 65,842 led to the insider holds 61,678 shares of the business.

Yousaf Mohammad Nawaz sold 9,000 shares of NMIH for $217,453 on Feb 17. The EVP, Operations & Info. Tech. now owns 41,724 shares after completing the transaction at $24.16 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Fitzgerald Norman Peter, who serves as the EVP, Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 16,346 shares for $24.03 each. As a result, the insider received 392,789 and left with 46,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMIH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, NMI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMIH has reached a high of $25.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NMIH has traded an average of 391.30K shares per day and 358.35k over the past ten days. A total of 83.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.56% stake in the company. Shares short for NMIH as of May 14, 2023 were 659.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 657.82k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

