Examining Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) closed at $40.20 down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $40.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 215119 shares were traded. SLVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sylvamo Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when SIMS JOHN V sold 12,842 shares for $47.81 per share. The transaction valued at 613,976 led to the insider holds 68,481 shares of the business.

Meyers Karl L bought 10,000 shares of SLVM for $491,700 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $49.17 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Cleves Thomas A, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Affairs of the company, bought 4,976 shares for $50.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,641 and bolstered with 52,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLVM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 2.48B. As of this moment, Sylvamo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLVM has reached a high of $57.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLVM has traded an average of 390.51K shares per day and 333.48k over the past ten days. A total of 42.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.27M. Insiders hold about 11.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SLVM as of May 14, 2023 were 905.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 714.99k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SLVM is 1.00, from 0.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.4. EPS for the following year is $7.43, with 2 analysts recommending between $7.66 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $946.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $951.88M to a low estimate of $942M. As of the current estimate, Sylvamo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $912M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $983M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.86B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.