Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) was $0.74 for the day, down -0.01% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0004 from its previous closing price. On the day, 294295 shares were traded. DUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DUO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.53M and an Enterprise Value of -16.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9681, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1165.

Shares Statistics:

DUO traded an average of 368.73K shares per day over the past three months and 90.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DUO as of May 14, 2023 were 80.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 48.39k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.31M, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.58M and the low estimate is $157.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.