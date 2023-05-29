FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Records 0.36 million Shares Traded, Reaches $15.51 High

After finishing at $14.10 in the prior trading day, FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) closed at $15.16, up 7.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 360071 shares were traded. FARO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FARO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when DAVERN ALEXANDER M bought 12,000 shares for $13.91 per share. The transaction valued at 166,884 led to the insider holds 65,412 shares of the business.

DAVERN ALEXANDER M bought 8,000 shares of FARO for $94,752 on May 19. The Director now owns 53,412 shares after completing the transaction at $11.84 per share. On May 18, another insider, DAVERN ALEXANDER M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $11.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,450 and bolstered with 45,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FARO now has a Market Capitalization of 269.88M and an Enterprise Value of 272.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FARO has reached a high of $39.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 222.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 507.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.60M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.89% stake in the company. Shares short for FARO as of May 14, 2023 were 682.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 814.31k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $81.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.35M to a low estimate of $80.3M. As of the current estimate, FARO Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.92M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.26M, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FARO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $351.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.76M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379M and the low estimate is $364.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.