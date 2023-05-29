First Advantage Corporation (FA) Rise 1.77% in Day Trading, Closes at $13.25

The price of First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) closed at $13.25 in the last session, up 1.77% from day before closing price of $13.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 288004 shares were traded. FA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.89B and an Enterprise Value of 2.06B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FA traded on average about 311.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 258.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 145.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.45M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $185.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $181.2M. As of the current estimate, First Advantage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $201.56M, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $205M, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.63M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $799M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $782.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.02M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $849.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.3M and the low estimate is $831.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.