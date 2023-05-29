First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Records 0.90% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) was $26.92 for the day, up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $26.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217533 shares were traded. FFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when TROTTER JOHNNY bought 5,000 shares for $26.22 per share. The transaction valued at 131,100 led to the insider holds 925,076 shares of the business.

Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 18,387 shares of FFIN for $481,556 on May 09. The Director now owns 91,172 shares after completing the transaction at $26.19 per share. On May 02, another insider, TROTTER JOHNNY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $27.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,925 and bolstered with 920,076 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIN has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.06.

Shares Statistics:

FFIN traded an average of 740.56K shares per day over the past three months and 553.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIN as of May 14, 2023 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 7.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, FFIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 40.70% for FFIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.7M to a low estimate of $128.95M. As of the current estimate, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.54M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $522M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $514.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $517.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533.08M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $542.8M and the low estimate is $527.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.