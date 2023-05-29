Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $97.93 in the prior trading day, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) closed at $98.38, up 0.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 325958 shares were traded. FMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMX now has a Market Capitalization of 173.58B and an Enterprise Value of 184.74B. As of this moment, Fomento’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMX has reached a high of $102.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 469.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 315.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 357.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.24M. Insiders hold about 79.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FMX as of May 14, 2023 were 763.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 1.16M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FMX’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.66, compared to 1.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79. The current Payout Ratio is 47.51% for FMX, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.64, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.91 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $11.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.44B to a low estimate of $11.44B. As of the current estimate, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $8.37B, an estimated increase of 36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.52B, an increase of 42.20% over than the figure of $36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.52B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.5B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.77B and the low estimate is $42.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.