ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) closed at $20.00 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $20.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 239100 shares were traded. FORG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FORG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Barker Peter M sold 4,573 shares for $19.85 per share. The transaction valued at 90,762 led to the insider holds 212,670 shares of the business.

Rosch Francis C sold 10,076 shares of FORG for $200,572 on May 22. The President & CEO now owns 545,742 shares after completing the transaction at $19.91 per share. On May 22, another insider, Fernandez Juan P, who serves as the CFO, Executive VP – Global of the company, sold 4,623 shares for $19.91 each. As a result, the insider received 92,025 and left with 629,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FORG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FORG traded on average about 630.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 472.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FORG as of May 14, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 5.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $60.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.3M to a low estimate of $57.7M. As of the current estimate, ForgeRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.68M, an estimated increase of 27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.27M, an increase of 32.20% over than the figure of $27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.51M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.8M and the low estimate is $300.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.