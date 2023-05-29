Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) closed at $25.59 in the last session, up 0.63% from day before closing price of $25.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213189 shares were traded. FCPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FCPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Lenehan William H bought 9,625 shares for $25.99 per share. The transaction valued at 250,154 led to the insider holds 488,387 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.17B and an Enterprise Value of 3.14B. As of this moment, Four’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCPT has reached a high of $29.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FCPT traded on average about 423.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 415.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.00M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FCPT as of May 14, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 4.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FCPT is 1.36, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.54.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $61.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.11M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.42M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.5M, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $247.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $223.19M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.2M and the low estimate is $259M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.