GATX Corporation (GATX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) closed at $120.27 in the last session, up 1.56% from day before closing price of $118.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 235434 shares were traded. GATX stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GATX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when LYONS ROBERT C sold 21,000 shares for $113.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,380,858 led to the insider holds 44,710 shares of the business.

Young Jeffery R. sold 216 shares of GATX for $25,293 on Feb 03. The SVP, Chief Tax Officer now owns 6,871 shares after completing the transaction at $117.10 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Ellman Thomas A., who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 18,900 shares for $115.98 each. As a result, the insider received 2,191,941 and left with 35,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GATX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.12B and an Enterprise Value of 10.57B. As of this moment, GATX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GATX has reached a high of $118.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GATX traded on average about 157.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 173.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.72% stake in the company. Shares short for GATX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GATX is 2.20, which was 2.11 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 47.30% for GATX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.9 and $6.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.86. EPS for the following year is $6.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.22 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $338.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.3M to a low estimate of $336.2M. As of the current estimate, GATX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $312.7M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $340.87M, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $343M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GATX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.