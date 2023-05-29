GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Decline -1.96% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.50

The price of GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) closed at $0.50 in the last session, down -1.96% from day before closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 215650 shares were traded. JOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5221 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JOB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOB now has a Market Capitalization of 58.37M and an Enterprise Value of 42.60M. As of this moment, GEE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOB has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5630.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JOB traded on average about 316.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 233.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.00M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for JOB as of May 14, 2023 were 414.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 296.08k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $39.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.17M to a low estimate of $39.17M. As of the current estimate, GEE Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.63M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.93M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.93M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.11M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.13M and the low estimate is $172.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.