Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) closed at $33.64 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $33.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197900 shares were traded.

We take a closer look at GTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.65B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, Getty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.03.

Over the past 52 weeks, GTY has reached a high of $36.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.70.

According to the various share statistics, GTY traded on average about 350.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 270.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.17M. Insiders hold about 9.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GTY as of May 14, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 4.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.09% and a Short% of Float of 12.95%.

The forward annual dividend rate for GTY is 1.72, which was 1.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.94. The current Payout Ratio is 90.33% for GTY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 1997 when the company split stock in a 10000:7561 ratio.

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.23.

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $43.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45M to a low estimate of $42.5M. As of the current estimate, Getty Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $41.18M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.4M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.59M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196M and the low estimate is $173.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.