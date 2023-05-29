Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Stock Price Peaks at $36.81 During Trading

The closing price of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) was $36.72 for the day, up 1.58% from the previous closing price of $36.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264611 shares were traded. GVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.41B. As of this moment, Granite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GVA has reached a high of $44.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.54.

Shares Statistics:

GVA traded an average of 415.56K shares per day over the past three months and 412.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.28% stake in the company. Shares short for GVA as of May 14, 2023 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 4.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.36% and a Short% of Float of 16.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.52, GVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 31.40% for GVA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $961.8M to a low estimate of $868.16M. As of the current estimate, Granite Construction Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $768.29M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.