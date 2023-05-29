Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Stocks Hit Low of $1.6001 Before Closing at $1.81

In the latest session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) closed at $1.81 down -4.23% from its previous closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 287348 shares were traded. GTEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Wang Raymond Z bought 66,500 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 99,537 led to the insider holds 186,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTEC now has a Market Capitalization of 18.82M and an Enterprise Value of 36.32M. As of this moment, Greenland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTEC has reached a high of $4.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5169, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2518.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTEC has traded an average of 183.22K shares per day and 456.01k over the past ten days. A total of 12.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.11M. Insiders hold about 52.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTEC as of May 14, 2023 were 68.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 16.55k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $21.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22M to a low estimate of $21.43M. As of the current estimate, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.6M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.26M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.83M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142M and the low estimate is $98.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.