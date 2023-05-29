Grifols S.A. (GRFS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $8.54 in the prior trading day, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) closed at $8.73, up 2.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 285745 shares were traded. GRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.57.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRFS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.07B and an Enterprise Value of 16.19B. As of this moment, Grifols’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.34.

Over the past 52 weeks, GRFS has reached a high of $13.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.95.

The stock has traded on average 967.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 693.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 678.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 519.03M. Shares short for GRFS as of May 14, 2023 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 5.01M on Apr 13, 2023.

In the trailing 12 months, GRFS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.66 this year.

