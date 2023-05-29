H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)’s EPS estimates by 5 analysts

As of close of business last night, H.B. Fuller Company’s stock clocked out at $64.10, up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $63.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198153 shares were traded. FUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FUL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Keenan Timothy J sold 2,836 shares for $71.80 per share. The transaction valued at 203,617 led to the insider holds 19,803 shares of the business.

Campe Heather sold 14,323 shares of FUL for $1,078,251 on Nov 14. The Sr. VP, International Growth now owns 9,100 shares after completing the transaction at $75.28 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Owens James, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 64,689 shares for $75.36 each. As a result, the insider received 4,874,963 and left with 99,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.56B and an Enterprise Value of 5.31B. As of this moment, H.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUL has reached a high of $81.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FUL traded 318.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 255.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.62% stake in the company. Shares short for FUL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 996.3k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, FUL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for FUL, which recently paid a dividend on May 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.26 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $970.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $916.6M. As of the current estimate, H.B. Fuller Company’s year-ago sales were $993.26M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.4M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $985.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $965.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.75B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $3.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.