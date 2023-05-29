Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs HARP

After finishing at $0.71 in the prior trading day, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) closed at $0.66, down -7.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0556 from its previous closing price. On the day, 216986 shares were traded. HARP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HARP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when HUNT RONALD bought 10,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HARP now has a Market Capitalization of 28.24M and an Enterprise Value of -8.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HARP has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9420.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 218.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 116.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HARP as of May 14, 2023 were 417.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 353.24k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.41 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HARP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.91M, down -27.70% from the average estimate.