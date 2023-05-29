Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $11.64 in the prior trading day, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) closed at $10.80, down -7.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 176221 shares were traded. HEPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HEPA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEPA now has a Market Capitalization of 510.74M and an Enterprise Value of 461.30M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEPA has reached a high of $23.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 332.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.81M. Shares short for HEPA as of May 14, 2023 were 70.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 32.25k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.94 and a low estimate of -$3.62, while EPS last year was -$5.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.81, with high estimates of -$2.23 and low estimates of -$3.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.98 and -$14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.04. EPS for the following year is -$9.52, with 2 analysts recommending between -$9.04 and -$10.