Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) was $3.81 for the day, up 5.54% from the previous closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 319253 shares were traded. HGBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HGBL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Topline Capital Partners, LP sold 44,558 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 133,674 led to the insider holds 3,617,885 shares of the business.

Topline Capital Management, LL sold 44,558 shares of HGBL for $133,674 on Apr 18. The now owns 3,617,885 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Topline Capital Management, LL, who serves as the of the company, sold 55,972 shares for $3.02 each. As a result, the insider received 169,035 and left with 3,662,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGBL now has a Market Capitalization of 109.85M and an Enterprise Value of 102.12M. As of this moment, Heritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGBL has reached a high of $3.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3644.

Shares Statistics:

HGBL traded an average of 182.97K shares per day over the past three months and 326.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.57M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HGBL as of May 14, 2023 were 48.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 20.54k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

