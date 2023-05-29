High and low EPS estimates for Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s current quarter

The price of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) closed at $40.62 in the last session, up 0.22% from day before closing price of $40.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 214548 shares were traded. GMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GMAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMAB now has a Market Capitalization of 27.41B and an Enterprise Value of 24.23B. As of this moment, Genmab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMAB has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GMAB traded on average about 440.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 329.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 653.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 651.16M. Shares short for GMAB as of May 14, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.48M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.42 and $9.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.23. EPS for the following year is $11.96, with 2 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $11.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $570.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.5M to a low estimate of $509.16M. As of the current estimate, Genmab A/S’s year-ago sales were $452.43M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.68M, an increase of 32.70% over than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $758.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $559.04M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.