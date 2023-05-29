High and low EPS estimates for Sasol Limited (SSL)’s current quarter

The price of Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) closed at $12.04 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $11.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 237920 shares were traded. SSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.61B and an Enterprise Value of 12.83B. As of this moment, Sasol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSL traded on average about 310.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 233.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 627.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 540.21M. Shares short for SSL as of May 14, 2023 were 882.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 768.17k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSL is 1.24, which was 21.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 182.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.