High and low EPS estimates for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)’s current quarter

The price of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) closed at $0.48 in the last session, up 1.38% from day before closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0066 from its previous closing price. On the day, 199089 shares were traded. ICU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4962 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4623.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ICU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Chung Kevin bought 7,500 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 5,248 led to the insider holds 55,582 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICU now has a Market Capitalization of 7.98M and an Enterprise Value of 16.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICU has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2626.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ICU traded on average about 546.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.21M. Insiders hold about 80.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ICU as of May 14, 2023 were 105.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 130.57k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8M and the low estimate is $1.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 718.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.